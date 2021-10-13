Fleet Response Adopts Cyren Inbox Security for Defense in Depth Against Phishing
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced Fleet Response selected Cyren Inbox Security as part of its defense in depth strategy to defend its organization from phishing, business email compromise, and other email-based threats.www.streetinsider.com
