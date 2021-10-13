Fleet Response Adopts Cyren Inbox Security for Defense in Depth Against Phishing

Gartner forecasts that global public cloud end-user spending will grow 23% in 2021. With the continuous increase in cloud computing, security is more important than ever. In Amazon Web Services (AWS), there’s a shared security responsibility between AWS and the customer (you). Each AWS environment and service has different functions, and they also have different security needs. This shared responsibility model defines the division of responsibilities between the customer and AWS, and the grouping of these responsibilities by AWS environment/service. The chart below conveniently identifies where the responsibilities lie within different environments.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO