Kingstone Announces Estimated Third Quarter Catastrophe Losses And Schedules Third Quarter Investor Conference Call

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, estimates a range of net pre-tax catastrophe losses for the third quarter 2021 of $9.6 million to $12.6 million. Catastrophe losses for the quarter comprised 5 events (3 named storms) none of which we anticipate will result in a catastrophe reinsurance recovery. Catastrophe losses after-tax are estimated at $7.6 million to $10.0 million.

