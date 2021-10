Amazon's Black Friday deals debuted earlier this week, and there are some compelling reasons to check out Amazon's own rewards credit card this holiday season. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card typically earns you 5% cash back on purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods -- however during some events like Prime Day, you'll receive 6% back on Amazon purchases. It's one of the best cash-back credit cards if you're a regular shopper at those stores. And, at the moment, there are a few other compelling benefits. First, the company will drop up to a $150 gift card in your Amazon account when you're approved. Second, you can earn up to 25% back on select items from rotating Amazon categories.

