DatChat (DATS) enters agreement with Barstool Sports to launch multi-channel marketing campaign
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On October 7, 2021, the Company, through its media partner, SJD Media & Marketing, entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Barstool Sports, (“Barstool”), a digital media company that produces content focused on sports and pop-culture, to launch a multi-channel, national marketing campaign for DatChat Messenger across the Barstool Sports brand and select franchises for an agreed upon period of time in consideration of the Company paying Barstool a low seven figure fee.www.streetinsider.com
