ZK International Group's (ZKIN) MaximNFT, to Host Bestselling Author Brian Tracey's Charitable NFT Collection

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company and owner of world-class brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, InStyle and REAL SIMPLE, today announced their entry into an agreement pursuant to which IAC's Dotdash digital publishing unit will acquire the entity that will hold Meredith Corporation's National Media Group, which is comprised of its Digital and Magazine businesses, and its corporate operations ("Meredith"), in an all cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction combines the power of Dotdash's digital publishing model with Meredith's trusted, iconic brand portfolio, loyal audience and scale. The combined company, to be called Dotdash Meredith and led by Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel, is expected to be one of the largest publishers in America with leading brands across the highest value commercial categories online, including home, health, food, finance, parenting, and beauty. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

