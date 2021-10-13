ZK International Group's (ZKIN) MaximNFT, to Host Bestselling Author Brian Tracey's Charitable NFT Collection
ZK International Group Co., Ltd's (Nasdaq: ZKIN), and its subsidiary xSigma Collectibles ("xSigma"), is pleased to announce that Brian Tracy, author of the bestselling book "The Psychology of Achievement", will launch a charitable NFT collection on MaximNFT. MaximNFT is an upcoming NFT marketplace launched by xSigma in exclusive partnership with Maxim magazine.
