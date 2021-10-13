UFP Technologies (UFPT) Acquires Contech Medical
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced the acquisition of Contech Medical, Inc. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, with partner manufacturing in Costa Rica, Contech Medical is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of class III medical device packaging primarily for catheters and guidewires. Annual sales are approximately $18 million.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0