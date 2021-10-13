CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

UFP Technologies (UFPT) Acquires Contech Medical

UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced the acquisition of Contech Medical, Inc. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, with partner manufacturing in Costa Rica, Contech Medical is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of class III medical device packaging primarily for catheters and guidewires. Annual sales are approximately $18 million.

UFP buys packaging maker Contech Medical for at least $9.5M

Medical device maker UFP Technologies Inc. said Oct. 13 it is buying packaging specialist Contech Medical Inc. for at least $9.5 million, beefing up its capabilities for catheters and guidewires. Newburyport, Mass.-based UFP told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it's paying $9.5 million in cash and up to an...
