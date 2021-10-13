UFP Technologies (UFPT) Acquires Contech Medical

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all approvals or the termination or expiration of all waiting periods required under applicable antitrust laws.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO