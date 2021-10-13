CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. Overtakes China as the Largest Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Hub

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The United States is now the largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hub, the latest data from the UK's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. After China moved to ban mining...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Can altcoins rise as fast as Bitcoin (BTC)?

The new week has begun with a relatively neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green. Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated above the psychological mark of $60,000 and consolidated in a sideways range. BTC/USD...
MARKETS
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Btc#U S#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
Benzinga

China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Impacted by El Salvador: Bitcoin Magazine

© Reuters. Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Impacted by El Salvador: Bitcoin Magazine. Bitcoin Magazine says Bitcoin rose by over 30% after El Salvador gave its citizens $30. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 2.42% and trades at $62,286 in the last 24 hours. From the price of BTC, El Salvador citizens have...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

$5.2 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) paid out in ransomware

One of the major headlines in the crypto space this year is the fact that ransomware attackers have mostly sought to receive their ransom payment in crypto. A recent study into this has revealed that victims of these attacks paid over $5 billion worth of Bitcoin in ransom within the last decade.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
ROCKDALE, TX
StreetInsider.com

SEC to Allow First Ever Bitcoin (BTC) ETF - Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to allow the first-ever Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund next week, according to Bloomberg. This would mark an 8-year long fight for the SEC to approve the first Bitcoin ETF.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval Rumors Get Stronger: Bitcoin (BTC) Crosses $59,000 Mark

The latest Bloomberg report suggests that there will be no opposition by the US SEC in approving the upcoming Bitcoin futures ETF. The anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon provide its approval for a Bitcoin ETF is getting stronger every passing day. Putting further confidence, the latest Bloomberg report suggests that the SEC won’t pose any resistance to the upcoming Bitcoin futures ETF.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

How The U.S. Took The Leading Position In Bitcoin Mining From China

Latest data shows the leading global Bitcoin hashrate now resides in the US as a result of China’s crackdowns on mining. US Leads In Bitcoin Hashrate, Kazakhstan And Russia Follow After. As per a report from the University of Cambridge, the US is now leading the global BTC hashrate, with...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Fidelity Investments Expects Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $100,000 by 2023

The Fidelity boss believes that the recent Bitcoin price rally is more sustainable and not just driven by short-term bulls. He also believes that Bitcoin doesn’t pose any threat to the USD. All eyes are currently on Bitcoin as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to gain strength. Jurrien Timmer, the...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Venezuela’s largest airport to start supporting Bitcoin (BTC) payments

Venezuela’s largest airport is about to start accepting crypto payments for plane tickets. The move comes after a major wave of European and Russian tourists started visiting the nation’s hotspots. The airport’s director argues that accepting crypto payments might inspire more tourism. For a long time now, Venezuela has been...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crypto Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) & Cardano test key levels ahead of FOMC

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Cardano (ADA) Outlook:. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices pull back slightly, inflation expectations rise. Ether (ETH/USD) loses traction above the key psychological level of $3,500. Upcoming FOMC meeting minutes and inflation data weigh on risk sentiment. Could Inflation, Interest Rates & China Threaten Crypto’s Recent Rally?. Bitcoin, Ether...
BUSINESS
New York Post

US passes China as biggest bitcoin mining hub after Beijing ban

The United States has overtaken China — the longtime home to most crypto mining activity in the world — as the world’s biggest source of bitcoin mining, according to new data published Wednesday by Cambridge University. China’s share of the global Bitcoin hashrate — an industry term used to describe...
FOREIGN POLICY
cryptoglobe.com

Some of North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Firms Reportedly HODLing Over 20,000 BTC

According to a recent research report, several publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies are holding more than 20,000 BTC (currently worth around $1.15 billion). According to The Block’s report, “based on their latest monthly production data released recently, Riot, Marathon, Bitfarms, Hut8, Greenidge, Argo, and HIVE have mined a total of 6,463 BTC in Q3, which accounted for about 7.5% of the total BTC block rewards up for grab during the period.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy