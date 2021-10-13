Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Acquires Suede One, a Leading Platform for Virtual Authentication of Sneakers

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential” or “the Company”), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced that effective today it has acquired Body Fit Training (“BFT”), an Australia-based fitness franchisor for a total of $44 million in a combination of cash on the balance sheet and debt from its existing senior secured loan facility. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive on an EBITDA margin basis. In connection with the transaction, Xponential acquired all of the intellectual property of BFT. Upon close, Xponential is also expected to enter into a Master Franchise Agreement with the BFT founders to provide support to all of its nearly 130 franchised studios across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, as well as an additional over 150 BFT studios previously sold and contractually obligated to open across the Asia Pacific region within the next 12 months. Xponential will also be directly servicing BFT studios in the United States and Canada.

