Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Acquires Suede One, a Leading Platform for Virtual Authentication of Sneakers

 6 days ago

Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced that it has acquired Suede One, a platform that combines machine learning, computer vision and expert human review to virtually authenticate sneakers. The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today.

#Authenticator#Sneaker#Counterfeit#Poshmark Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Suede One
Poshmark buys sneaker authentication company

Poshmark, Inc. has made a technology investment to a accelerate growth in what it sees as a high-potential resale category: sneakers. The social marketplace resale site has acquired Suede One, a virtual sneaker authentication platform, for an undisclosed amount. The sneaker platform uses machine learning, computer vision and human review in its authentication process.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Poshmark Acquires Suede One For Undisclosed Sum

Social marketplace Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) acquired Suede One, a platform that combines machine learning, computer vision, and expert human review to authenticate sneakers virtually. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today. This deal marks Poshmark's first acquisition and...
BUSINESS
Done Deals: Poshmark Acquires Sneaker Authentication Platform Suede One + More News

Poshmark has acquired Suede One, a platform that virtually authenticates sneakers. The deal marks Poshmark's first ever-acquisition in the peer-to-peer resale platform's 10-year history. It also represents a commitment to expanding verified offerings in the realm of high-heat sneakers and luxury items. Suede One authenticates sneakers via computer vision, machine learning and human review.
APPAREL
