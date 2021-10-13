Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Acquires Suede One, a Leading Platform for Virtual Authentication of Sneakers
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced that it has acquired Suede One, a platform that combines machine learning, computer vision and expert human review to virtually authenticate sneakers. The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0