Commercial Metals (CMC) Announces $350M Share Buyback; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0