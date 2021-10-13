Goldman Sachs Recognizes Socure Founder & CEO Johnny Ayers as One of the 100 Top Entrepreneurs of 2021

Two large financial firms are teaming up to provide classes geared towards the educational and career development of Black women in STEM and related fields. Loop Capital Markets, founded in 1997, is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm helping link corporations, government and institutions with capital. Now, one of the largest privately-held investment banks in the country is partnering with Goldman Sachs to help bridge the gaps in racial equity.

