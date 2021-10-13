CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healdsburg, CA

Goldman Sachs Recognizes Socure Founder & CEO Johnny Ayers as One of the 100 Top Entrepreneurs of 2021

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today that founder and CEO Johnny Ayers has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. This elite group of entrepreneurs includes visionary founders that continuously disrupt the status quo and establish a new gold standard within their industries.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Metaiye Media Inc. Partners with Lionel Green for metaKnights Crypto Comic™ Character

MetaKnyts, a unique Crypto Comic™ and blockchain storytelling experience by Metaiye Media Inc., announces a new character partnership with professional wrestler, Lionel Green. Metaiye Media’s award-winning blockchain technology allows fans to collect and collect digital items and NFT’s through a Crypto Media™ Wallet. This innovative technology lets fans build status,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

Heylol is a social video messenger that aims to bring the world closer together. The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers. Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DanAds Partners with AdGreetz

Both companies will gain trusted partnership status with each other as well as strengthen their overall offering to their publisher clients. DanAds, the Stockholm-based and world-leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure, today announces its partnership with AdGreetz, the industry-leading ad-tech/martech personalisation platform. The partnership enables DanAds’ publisher clients to offer a customisable, scalable and white-labelled self-service platform for advertisers to purchase and manage personalised video and display ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Healdsburg, CA
Business
City
Healdsburg, CA
martechseries.com

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Eran Ben-Shushan Named One of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs is recognizing Bizzabo co-founder and CEO Eran Ben-Shushan as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Marketing Technology News: Kayne Partners Named...
HEALDSBURG, CA
martechseries.com

iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups

IJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platform. iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company’s current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer’s overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations. Recipients...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Marketing Communications#Capital One#Gold Standard#Top Entrepreneurs#Goldman Sachs Lrb#Gs#Kyc
martechseries.com

3D Cloud Startup Echo3D Raises $4M in Seed Round Led by Konvoy Ventures

Echo3D’s Latest Seed Round Includes Participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and Angel Investors Datadog, GitHub and Facebook. echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, AR and VR content is stored and streamed, has secured an investment of $4 million led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and angel investors Datadog, GitHub, and Facebook. The announcement comes on the heels of echo3D’s latest milestone of registering 11,000 users worldwide since 2020.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TeamViewer Supervisory Board Takes Decisions on Executive Board

Contract of CEO Oliver Steil to be extended until October 2024. CFO Stefan Gaiser to leave company in mutual consent upon expiry of his current contract. Further Executive Board member with focus on sales to be appointed. The Supervisory Board of TeamViewer today unanimously took the following decisions regarding the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dell Technologies Capital Expands Leadership Team Following a Year of Strong Investment and Financial Performance

Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies, welcomed Radhika Malik as a principal investor; Dan Fitzpatrick as principal, business development and executive programs; and Ronda Scott as head of marketing and communications, as the newest members of the firm. For nearly a decade, Dell...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zeta Names Scott Schmitz as SVP of Investor Relations

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today that Scott Schmitz has joined the Company as SVP of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Schmitz will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating Zeta’s long-term strategy, governance, and financial performance.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
martechseries.com

Open Road Integrated Media Announces Promotions and New Hires

Paul Slavin, CEO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), announced a number of new hires and promotions for the company across marketing including Business Development and Publishing, Digital Marketing, Content/Owned Media, and Newsletters/Audience Development as well as Production. “These employee changes demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building discovery for the...
BUSINESS
michiganchronicle.com

Goldman Sachs and Loop Financial Join Forces

Two large financial firms are teaming up to provide classes geared towards the educational and career development of Black women in STEM and related fields. Loop Capital Markets, founded in 1997, is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm helping link corporations, government and institutions with capital. Now, one of the largest privately-held investment banks in the country is partnering with Goldman Sachs to help bridge the gaps in racial equity.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

SeatGeek to Participate at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum

SeatGeek, Inc. announced that management will virtually attend the J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum on Monday, October 18, 2021. SeatGeek’s CEO Jack Groetzinger will participate in “The Re-Return of Live Entertainment” panel at 8:10am ET. Marketing Technology News: SeatGeek Partners With Project Admission To Drive...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ignitetech’s Enterprise Software Portfolio Expands With New Acquisitions From Avolin

Record year of growth bolstered by largest acquisition in 2021. IgniteTech, the company “Where Software Goes to Live™,” today announced the acquisition of 12 new software solutions from Avolin, a separate business unit within the ESW Capital organization. This latest acquisition caps off a record year of growth for IgniteTech,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Founder and CEO Jonathan Cherki Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs is recognizing Contentsquare’s CEO and Founder Jonathan Cherki as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Marketing Technology News: Amazon Advertising Agency Clear Ads Founder George Meressa…. “Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a...
HEALDSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy