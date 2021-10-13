Goldman Sachs Recognizes Socure Founder & CEO Johnny Ayers as One of the 100 Top Entrepreneurs of 2021
Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today that founder and CEO Johnny Ayers has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. This elite group of entrepreneurs includes visionary founders that continuously disrupt the status quo and establish a new gold standard within their industries.martechseries.com
