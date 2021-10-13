Amperity Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
CEO and Founder Kabir Shahani Named One of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced Goldman Sachs is recognizing Amperity’s CEO and Co-Founder, Kabir Shahani, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit beginning today, Wednesday, Oct.13 and running through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg, Calif.martechseries.com
