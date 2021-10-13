Amperity Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO