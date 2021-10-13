CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amperity Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO and Founder Kabir Shahani Named One of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced Goldman Sachs is recognizing Amperity’s CEO and Co-Founder, Kabir Shahani, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit beginning today, Wednesday, Oct.13 and running through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg, Calif.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Colin Powell was on board of Salesforce.com and Bloom Energy

Gen. Colin Powell, who died of COVID-19 complications, was on several boards, including that of two publicly traded companies, customer relationship management company Salesforce.com and fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy . The former secretary of state also was a strategic advisor to Kleiner Perkins, the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

Heylol is a social video messenger that aims to bring the world closer together. The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers. Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DanAds Partners with AdGreetz

Both companies will gain trusted partnership status with each other as well as strengthen their overall offering to their publisher clients. DanAds, the Stockholm-based and world-leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure, today announces its partnership with AdGreetz, the industry-leading ad-tech/martech personalisation platform. The partnership enables DanAds’ publisher clients to offer a customisable, scalable and white-labelled self-service platform for advertisers to purchase and manage personalised video and display ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Marketing#Marketing Analytics#Co Founder#Kabir Co#Amperity Cdp#Amperity 4 0#Lucky Brand Crocs#Brooks Running#Seattle Sounders Fc#Martech#Dotdigital
martechseries.com

iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups

IJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platform. iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company’s current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer’s overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations. Recipients...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

3D Cloud Startup Echo3D Raises $4M in Seed Round Led by Konvoy Ventures

Echo3D’s Latest Seed Round Includes Participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and Angel Investors Datadog, GitHub and Facebook. echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, AR and VR content is stored and streamed, has secured an investment of $4 million led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and angel investors Datadog, GitHub, and Facebook. The announcement comes on the heels of echo3D’s latest milestone of registering 11,000 users worldwide since 2020.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

inMotionNow Rebrands as Lytho Reflecting Expanded Support for Creative and Marketing Across the Full Content Lifecycle

Backstory Traced to Lithography, Positions Lytho as ‘Lithographer for the digital age’. After more than 20 years, inMotionNow is rebranding as Lytho. The new name is a natural progression following the merger between inMotionNow and the Netherlands-based Lytho BV announced earlier this year. The merger brought together two SaaS-based marketing technology (martech) products focused on complementary, and increasingly important, areas of the content lifecycle – creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zeta Names Scott Schmitz as SVP of Investor Relations

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today that Scott Schmitz has joined the Company as SVP of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Schmitz will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating Zeta’s long-term strategy, governance, and financial performance.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cepton Technologies Adds Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing

Welcomes Second Auto Industry Veteran with Deep Experience in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Sensor Technologies. Cepton Technologies, Inc., an innovative provider of automotive lidar solutions, has welcomed Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing. Based in Cepton’s Detroit office, Moretti will oversee the company’s ongoing product development to drive business growth across automotive and smart infrastructure markets.
BUSINESS
WTHI

Goldman Sachs looks forward to a 'new chapter' in China

Goldman Sachs has received clearance to take full ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a sign that Beijing remains open to foreign financial firms even as geopolitical tensions simmer. Goldman announced Sunday that the entity, previously called Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company, will be renamed Goldman Sachs...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Open Road Integrated Media Announces Promotions and New Hires

Paul Slavin, CEO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), announced a number of new hires and promotions for the company across marketing including Business Development and Publishing, Digital Marketing, Content/Owned Media, and Newsletters/Audience Development as well as Production. “These employee changes demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building discovery for the...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Banking Revenues Surge 17%

Beyond investment banking, beyond the trading revenues, Goldman Sachs' latest quarterly results reflect continued traction in consumer banking – and, through its Marcus unit, consumer banking done digitally. In terms of the headline numbers, the company said that consolidated revenues were up 26% year over year to $13.6 billion, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

SeatGeek to Participate at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum

SeatGeek, Inc. announced that management will virtually attend the J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum on Monday, October 18, 2021. SeatGeek’s CEO Jack Groetzinger will participate in “The Re-Return of Live Entertainment” panel at 8:10am ET. Marketing Technology News: SeatGeek Partners With Project Admission To Drive...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ignitetech’s Enterprise Software Portfolio Expands With New Acquisitions From Avolin

Record year of growth bolstered by largest acquisition in 2021. IgniteTech, the company “Where Software Goes to Live™,” today announced the acquisition of 12 new software solutions from Avolin, a separate business unit within the ESW Capital organization. This latest acquisition caps off a record year of growth for IgniteTech,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Nike, Sees 14% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane initiated coverage of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and $172 price target, implying a 14.56% upside. The analyst sees a "healthy industry backdrop with a company-specific continued focus on innovation to drive growth." Nike has room to expand its direct-to-consumer initiative, which should...
STOCKS
golfmagic.com

Goldman Sachs to purchase The Belfry for £140 MILLION!

Four-time Ryder Cup venue The Belfry is set to be owned by Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs in a deal in the region of £140 million, according to Sky News. The report claims a property fund run by Goldman has ousted giant bond fund manager Pimco to the race for the famous golf venue in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy