3 Rivers Comicon Returns For Another Outdoor Experience
3 Rivers Comicon returns to the Pittsburgh area to bring comics, toys, and other nerdy things to fans October 16-17, 2021 at the Waterfront in an outdoor event. Due to the success of their Spring 3 Rivers Comicon LITE event held last May and ongoing pandemic issues the convention, which normally takes place inside, will have all their vendors and guests under tents in the overflow lot between the First Commonwealth Bank and Steak ‘n Shake, near the New Dimension Comics Waterfront location.ellwoodcity.org
