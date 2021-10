Grant supports purchase of X-ray diffractometer: "To have this technology at our fingertips in our own department is really important” Twitter. Earlier this semester, Lafayette’s Hugel Science Center became home to an XtaLAB mini II single crystal X-ray diffractometer, which provides structure analysis capabilities in a way that minimizes the possibility of misaligning or damaging the system. Acquisition of the diffractometer also ensures that students no longer have to travel outside to other institutions to access this rare and useful tool.

EASTON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO