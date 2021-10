OCTOBER 5, 2021 — The University of Texas at San Antonio has received a $1 million gift from the Semmes Foundation to establish the Semmes Foundation Graduate Student Fund in the College of Sciences’ Department of Neuroscience, Developmental and Regenerative Biology (NDRB). UTSA will use the gift to grow and sustain the department's doctoral programs and position the university to better compete for external funding through agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO