The Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy Medicare Part D outreach clinics, founded in 2007, are expected to serve their 10,000th patient this fall. The student-run clinics, which help older community members and others with Medicare save on prescription costs and ensure medicine safety, have served 9,494 people over the past 14 years. The school estimates clients have saved a combined $9.35 million on their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs—an average of almost $1,000 per person versus remaining on more costly plans. On average, nearly eight out of every 10 beneficiaries that are served by the program stand to save on their drug costs.

12 DAYS AGO