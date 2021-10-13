Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of the sodium-driven chloride/bicarbonate exchanger NDCBE
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25998-2, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods' section, which incorrectly read '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays>'. The correct version states '<Na+"’driven Cl"¾/HCO3"¾ exchange transport assays>' in place of '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays >'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.www.nature.com
Comments / 0