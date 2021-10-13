CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of the sodium-driven chloride/bicarbonate exchanger NDCBE

By Weiguang Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25998-2, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods' section, which incorrectly read '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays>'. The correct version states '<Na+"’driven Cl"¾/HCO3"¾ exchange transport assays>' in place of '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays >'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Application of full-genome analysis to diagnose rare monogenic disorders

Correction to: npj Genomic Medicine https://doi.org/10.1038/s41525-021-00241-5, published online 23 September 2021. "The original version of the published Article contained additional text that was inadvertently inserted in the first line of the abstract. The following text was removed from the abstract to improve clarity: 'enhancer and narrows the diagnostic interval'. The HTML and PDF versions of the Article have been corrected."
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Distance-based clustering challenges for unbiased benchmarking studies

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98126-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error where the work of Keribin (2000) was incorrectly cited in the Challenges and pitfalls section under the subheading ‘Estimating the number of cluster’. As a result, Reference 60 was omitted from the Reference list.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dysregulation of brain and choroid plexus cell types in severe COVID-19

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03710-0 Published online 7 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, a labeling error appeared in Fig. 4d. On the far right x-axis label, the last term, “Cognitive,” was incorrect. This has been replaced with the original label “Interneuron.”. The original Article has been...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Acid ceramidase controls apoptosis and increases autophagy in human melanoma cells treated with doxorubicin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90219-1, published online 27 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5 the labels at the top and bottom of the figure were incorrectly captured. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, the Author Contributions section was...
Nature.com

Cryo-EM structures of the ABCA4 importer reveal mechanisms underlying substrate binding and Stargardt disease

ABCA4 is an ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter that flips N-retinylidene-phosphatidylethanolamine (N-Ret-PE) from the lumen to the cytoplasmic leaflet of photoreceptor membranes. Loss-of-function mutations cause Stargardt disease (STGD1), a macular dystrophy associated with severe vision loss. To define the mechanisms underlying substrate binding and STGD1, we determine the cryo-EM structure of ABCA4 in its substrate-free and bound states. The two structures are similar and delineate an elongated protein with the two transmembrane domains (TMD) forming an outward facing conformation, extended and twisted exocytoplasmic domains (ECD), and closely opposed nucleotide binding domains. N-Ret-PE is wedged between the two TMDs and a loop from ECD1 within the lumen leaflet consistent with a lateral access mechanism and is stabilized through hydrophobic and ionic interactions with residues from the TMDs and ECDs. Our studies provide a framework for further elucidating the molecular mechanism associated with lipid transport and disease and developing promising disease interventions.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Accelerated RNA detection using tandem CRISPR nucleases

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00842-2, published online 5 August 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in the author affiliations, Fig. 3, main text and Acknowledgements section. Specifically, the affiliation for author Ming X. Tan was mistakenly listed as affiliation 13, Center for Computational...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: The chloroplast-associated protein degradation pathway controls chromoplast development and fruit ripening in tomato

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in Fig. 2d. Specifically, the x-axis label now reading "Standard conditions" originally appeared as "Dark treatment.". The online version of the article has been updated. Najiah Mohd. Sadali. Present address: Centre for Research in Biotechnology for Agriculture (CEBAR),...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Replicated, urban-driven exposure to metallic trace elements in two passerines

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99329-2, published online 04 October 2021. The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. It now appears as below:. "Data are available on GitHub at https://github.com/MarionChatelain/10.1038-s41598-021-99329-2". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Centre of New Technologies, University of...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Network structure-based decorated CPA@CuO hybrid nanocomposite for methyl orange environmental remediation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84540-y, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Chemistry, Science College, Qassim University, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia’. Additionally, an affiliation was omitted for both Sayed M. Saleh and Reham Ali. The correct affiliations are listed below:
nanowerk.com

3D structure of artificially designed protein nanoparticle TIP60 elucidated by cryo-electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) Nanoparticles and nanocages are attractive materials that may be applied in color agents, catalysts, and drug delivery. For real-world use, it is necessary to produce a large number of nanoparticles of uniform size and shape, but thus far, nanoparticle formation methods using metals have been widely researched, and the formation of nanoparticles with a certain shape and size have been realized. However, it is not easy to create a group of uniform nanoparticles with the same structure at the atomic level.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24771-9, published online 26 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Fig. 2 was inadvertently omitted in the PDF version of the Article. This has now been corrected in the PDF version of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lorenz Fiedler. Present address: Eriksholm...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microglial activation and tau propagate jointly across Braak stages

In the version of this Article initially published, in Extended Data Fig. 8 an error led two equations in the bottom right of the graph to render incorrectly. They have been corrected to read: "Î² = 16" on the upper line and "P = 0.002" on the lower. Further, the x-axis label originally reading "[18F]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)" has been corrected to read "[11C]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)."
Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin 1 (HALT-1)

Actinoporins are a family of Î±-pore-forming toxins (Î±-PFTs) that have been identified in sea anemones. Recently, a freshwater Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin (HALT) gene family was found in Hydra magnipapillata. Unlike sea anemone actinoporins that use sphingomyelin as their main recognition target, the HALTs proteins may recognise alternative lipid molecules as their target. To unveil the structural insights into lipid preference of HALTs protein as compared to sea anemone actinoporins, we have determined the first crystal structure of actinoporin-like toxin, HALT-1 at 1.43Â Ã… resolution with an acetylated lysine residue K76. Despite the overall structure of HALT-1 sharing a high structural similarity to sea anemone actinoporins, the atomic resolution structure revealed several unique structural features of HALT-1 that may influence the lipid preference and oligomerisation interface. The HALT-1 contains a RAG motif in place of the highly conserved RGD motif found in sea anemone actinoporins. The RAG motif contributed to a sharper Î²9-Î²10 turn, which may sway its oligomerisation interface in comparison to sea anemone actinoporins. In the lipid-binding region, the HALT-1 contains a shorter Î±2 helix and a longer Î±2-Î²9 loop due to deletion and subsequently an insertion of five amino acid residues in comparison to the sea anemone actinoporins. Structure comparison and molecular docking analysis further revealed that the HALT-1 lipid-binding site may favour sphingolipids with sulfate or phosphate head group more than the sphingomyelin. The structure of HALT-1 reported here provides a new insight for a better understanding of the evolution and lipid recognition mechanism of actinoporin.
Nature.com

Synthetic biology — a call to meddle better

An expansive survey of the hopes and fears, hypes and fails of genetic manipulation. Gaia Vince is the author of TRANSCENDENCE: How Humans Evolved Through Fire, Language, Beauty & Time and Adventures in the Anthropocene: A Journey to the Heart of the Planet We Made. Twitter: @WanderingGaia. You have full...
Nature.com

Untwisted trilayer graphene hosts superconductivity and magnetism

Superconductivity and magnetism have been observed in layered graphene in which the sheets are twisted with respect to each other. But a simpler, more stable graphene system also exhibits these phases. Thiti Taychatanapat. Thiti Taychatanapat is in the Department of Physics, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Electrons typically propagate without...
Nature.com

Tailoring the properties of quantum dot-micropillars by ultrafast optical injection of free charge carriers

We review recent studies of cavity switching induced by the optical injection of free carriers in micropillar cavities containing quantum dots. Using the quantum dots as a broadband internal light source and a streak camera as detector, we track the resonance frequencies for a large set of modes with picosecond time resolution. We report a record-fast switch-on time constant (1.5"‰ps) and observe major transient modifications of the modal structure of the micropillar on the 10"‰ps time scale: mode crossings are induced by a focused symmetric injection of free carriers, while a lifting of several mode degeneracies is observed when off-axis injection breaks the rotational symmetry of the micropillar. We show theoretically and experimentally that cavity switching can be used to tailor the dynamic properties of the coupled QD"“cavity system. We report the generation of ultrashort spontaneous emission pulses (as short as 6"‰ps duration) by a collection of frequency-selected QDs in a switched pillar microcavity. These pulses display a very small coherence length, attractive for ultrafast speckle-free imaging. Moreover, the control of QD-mode coupling on the 10"‰ps time scale establishes cavity switching as an appealing resource for quantum photonics.
Nature.com

Functional diversity of human adipose tissue revealed by spatial mapping

By mapping the spatial organization of adipose tissue, BÃ¤ckdahl and colleagues identify adipocyte progenitor structures as well as three subclasses of adipocytes with different molecular functions, including insulin sensitivity and leptin signalling. 1. Sakaguchi, M. et al. Adipocyte dynamics and reversible metabolic syndrome in mice with an inducible adipocyte-specific deletion...
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of β-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
