OU equestrians to raise team awareness through cornhole fundraiser

By Sierra Okoniewski
The Oakland Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland University Equestrian Team is galloping into harvest season with a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16 to raise funds and awareness for their organization. The event is open to the public and will also consist of dinner, dancing, a gift basket raffle and children’s pony rides. Bake Station Bakeries will cater dessert, including sweets geared toward nut-free, Kosher and gluten-free guests. The winner of the tournament will receive a brand-new cornhole set.

