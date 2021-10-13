OU equestrians to raise team awareness through cornhole fundraiser

BERKELEY – It’s a simple Sunday tradition: going out for breakfast with family or friends. This wasn’t at the local diner, though. This was at the local VFW post. People came into the main hall and were seated at tables where they found menus in front of each seat. They could have omelets with cheese, broccoli or ham. They could have eggs over, sunny, or scrambled. There was a side of corned beef hash, sausage or breakfast potatoes, as well as white, wheat or rye toast or biscuits. The special of the day was cinnamon raisin French toast.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO