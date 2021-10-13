CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OneTrust Previewing Trust Platform at TrustWeek 2021

Cover picture for the articleOneTrust’s platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage. Tomorrow, during the opening keynote of OneTrust user conference TrustWeek, OneTrust will share details of the product roadmap and overall trust platform. During the live-streamed session, OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Brannon will detail how companies can bring together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes.

