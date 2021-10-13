CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majority legislators propose amendments to Curran’s proposed 2022 budget

By Robert Pelaez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican legislators presented amendments to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s proposed 2022 budget on Tuesday. According to Curran, the proposed $3.5 billion budget will cut property taxes by $70 million next year. Majority officials proposed to have Curran’s budget reduce taxes by an additional $50 million to make it a total of $120 million. Curran said surplus funds in the 2019 budget ($145 million) and the 2020 budget ($128 million) will allow the county to cut taxes in 2022.

