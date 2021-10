The varsity boys soccer team defeated Lawrence High on Thursday, Sep. 30. Early in the first half, junior Jack Lucas scored the first goal of the game for the Lancers. In the middle of the first half, junior Ike Sheets scored the second and third goals bringing the score to 3-0. Lawrence scored their first goal of the game at the beginning of the second half bringing the score to 3-1. With 5 minutes left in the game, junior Ryan Grinstead scored the fourth goal for the Lancers making the final score 4-1. This is the Lancer’s seventh win of the season and bringing their overall record to 7-2-3.

