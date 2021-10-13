Murmurs: Nick Kristof Files (but Not a Story)

KRISTOF FORMS PAC FOR GOVERNOR BID: New York Times columnist and Yamhill native Nicholas Kristof made his first official move to enter the 2022 Democratic primary for governor Oct. 12. Kristof filed papers to form a political action committee with the secretary of state, a move necessary to begin raising and spending money. Kristof, who has taken a leave from the newspaper, has been preparing to run for months, including securing a legal opinion that supports his contention that he meets the Oregon Constitution’s residence requirements, despite having voted in New York last year. Kristof will join a crowded Democratic field led by House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and state Treasurer Tobias Read in the race to succeed Gov. Kate Brown, who cannot run again because of term limits.