Aerospace & Defense

Voices of Honor – Jerry Biddle

By WNKY Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Biddle had a wide ranging career in both the Air Force and the Army. He was stationed at nuclear missile silos in North Dakota and guarded the first President George Bush in Germany. He is this week’s Voices of Honor.

