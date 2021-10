Lifestyle creep can have you spending above your means, leaving less for your family's future. Here are ways to identify and avoid it, according to experts. What is lifestyle creep? It's when your spending increases along with—but more so than—your income. This can happen after you get a raise at work, or a big annual bonus. "Lifestyle creep is a subtle and often gradual loosening of your spending boundaries," says Erin McCullen, head of consumer deposit products at Bank of America. Of course, having more money to spend isn't necessarily a bad thing—especially when you're raising a family. But lifestyle creep can slowly work its way into your family's life and wreak havoc on your budget by increasing spending while leaving less room for saving or investing.

