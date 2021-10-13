CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Netflix Series Obliterates Streamer's Launch Record With 111 Million Monthly Views

By Allison Schonter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's mega-popular South Korean drama Squid Game has officially been crowned its biggest series launch ever. The streaming giant announced late Tuesday that the Hwang Dong-hyuk-directed title, which follows a group of people who accept a mysterious invitation to participate in a life-or-death survival game, has been viewed by 111 million accounts globally since its Sept. 17 release, making it the streamer's "biggest series launch ever" and the first Netflix original title to top 100 million viewers within its first month on the platform. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Squid Game.

