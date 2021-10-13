8 things you need to know today

It'll be warmer today with temperatures in the upper 70s and more sunshine than we've seen the past few days. Baltimore County is facing pushback from civil rights groups, state legislators and the public to reject a draft county council redistricting map that was approved by a county commission last month. The groups are asking for the map to be withdrawn, arguing it violates federal voting laws. Currently, the seven district map includes just one majority-Black district in a county where people of color make up 45% of the voting-age population. Opponents say grouping Black voters that way dilutes their votes and is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. The groups have threatened legal action if the map is not changed. Baltimore Sun.