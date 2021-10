The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 13. County officials will convene at 9 a.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the courthouse to continue work and discussion on the ongoing spatial needs assessment for the county’s departments. As work on the new Carroll County jail nears completion, the supervisors are trying to determine how to best use the space left by the current jail and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office when they relocate. The supervisors approved a professional services agreement with SEH, Inc. of St. Paul, Minn. this summer to assist with the assessment. Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public, and it will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely can be found included below.

