Seasoned globe-trotters and road-trippers are adept at planning and logistics, from what to pack and where to gas up to when to make reservations far in advance. But sometimes all the research that goes into what to do once you’ve arrived at your destination can be overwhelming. With the right travel app, you can immerse yourself in an unexplored destination without having to suffer through pre-trip information overload. Download these apps for up-to-date information on the location’s weather, directions to off-the-beaten-path attractions, lists of events, and traffic conditions. Most of them work offline, so you won’t be left stranded when you’re stuck with no signal on your phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO