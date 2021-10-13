What The USMNT Needs To Improve On Against Costa Rica

The United States men's national team will play the final Concacaf World Cup qualifier of the October window on Wednesday night in what will prove to be a critical showdown against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio. The Americans are coming off their worst performance of the cycle, losing 1-0 to Panama on Sunday. Los Ticos just got their first win of qualifying, beating El Salvador 2-1 over the weekend, setting up a clash where Costa Rica can jump the U.S. in the standings with three points. Costa Rica beat the U.S. 2-0 in the states during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO