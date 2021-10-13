CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching guidelines, the...

