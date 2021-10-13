CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tulsa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Tulsa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, southeastern Creek, west central Mayes, western Wagoner, northwestern Muskogee, northern Okmulgee and Tulsa Counties through 815 AM CDT At 734 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles east of Collinsville to 3 miles south of Turley to Kiefer to 6 miles southeast of Slick. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Claremore Okmulgee... Owasso Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Haskell... Inola Kiefer... Morris Beggs... Mounds This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 211 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

