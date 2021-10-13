Former Home Depot CEO warns supply chain crisis becoming national emergency: 'It's not getting better'
The ongoing labor shortage in the U.S. is now leading to massive cargo delays and shortages within the supply chain. Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Home Depot and Chrysler, warns the problem is becoming a national emergency. On "Fox & Friends," Nardelli said "we need to be aggressive," and suggested an emergency declaration that would allow the military to get involved in transporting cargo.www.foxnews.com
