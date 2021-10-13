CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Home Depot CEO warns supply chain crisis becoming national emergency: 'It's not getting better'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing labor shortage in the U.S. is now leading to massive cargo delays and shortages within the supply chain. Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Home Depot and Chrysler, warns the problem is becoming a national emergency. On "Fox & Friends," Nardelli said "we need to be aggressive," and suggested an emergency declaration that would allow the military to get involved in transporting cargo.

Lake State
5d ago

Well that makes 10-national emergencies as a result of O'Biden's policies. Dependence on Mideast oil resulting in skyrocketing inflation, making the China Virus pandemic worse with more people dying than all of 2020, open borders allowing Foreign Invaders and Terrorists into the country unabated, surrendering to, and supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan and leaving Americans behind, teaching Marxist and Racist theory to our children in public schools, surging violent crime and murder in our Major Cities, food and supply shortages around the country and poor unemployment and employment recovery numbers... and it only took him 9-months.

E1234567890
5d ago

The sad thing is, or government has their head buried so far in the sand, that they don’t have a clue! Their idea is to “throw money at it”. Can have all the money in the world, but if we are out of gas, no amount of money will move supplies!

Josh S
5d ago

let the chinese box stores fail!!! bring back small lumber yards... least profits stay in community... box store profits goto china...lets fix it

