Former Home Depot CEO warns supply chain crisis becoming national emergency: 'It's not getting better'

Cod caught in Norway are packed in ice and flown to China for processing, then are sent back to supermarkets in Scandinavia to be sold — a round trip of 20,000 miles. Alaska salmon caught in the American Northwest are shipped to China for deboning, then are sent back to the U.S. to be placed in fish markets, going 8,000 miles in all. The components of some smartphones travel some 500,000 miles collectively before being assembled and winding up in people’s pockets.

