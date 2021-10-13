CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer frogs died by vehicles in the outset of the pandemic

By University of Maine
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer frogs died from vehicle collisions in spring 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, than during the season in other recent years, according to a new study led by a University of Maine graduate student and community science project coordinator. Vehicles kill many adult frogs, salamanders and other amphibians that...

phys.org

The pandemic made crossing the street much safer for frogs

ORONO, Maine — If the classic 1980s video game “Frogger” took place on roads in 2020, a new study finds the game would probably be much easier. Researchers from the University of Maine report that far fewer frogs died in vehicle collisions during the early months of the pandemic. Frogs,...
ANIMALS
Comments / 0

