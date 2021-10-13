CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tackling the replication crisis in neuroscience

By European College of Neuropsychopharmacology
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Quality in Preclinical Data (EQIPD) consortium has announced the official finalization of the EQIPD Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project. Over the course of four years the consortium has developed a state-of-the-art, lean and fit-for-purpose quality system to facilitate adherence to rigorous, evidence-based research practices in academic and industrial non-regulated non-clinical research.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

The First Neuroscience Evidence of Team Flow as a Unique Brain State

Summary: Researchers have identified the neural correlates of team flow, a state where members of a team get into “the zone” to accomplish a task. The finding could be used as a tool to predict and enhance team performance. Source: Toyohashi University of Technology. A research team led by associate...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Avoiding a replication crisis in deep-learning-based bioimage analysis

Deep learning algorithms are powerful tools for analyzing, restoring and transforming bioimaging data. One promise of deep learning is parameter-free one-click image analysis with expert-level performance in a fraction of the time previously required. However, as with most emerging technologies, the potential for inappropriate use is raising concerns among the research community. In this Comment, we discuss key concepts that we believe are important for researchers to consider when using deep learning for their microscopy studies. We describe how results obtained using deep learning can be validated and propose what should, in our view, be considered when choosing a suitable tool. We also suggest what aspects of a deep learning analysis should be reported in publications to ensure reproducibility. We hope this perspective will foster further discussion among developers, image analysis specialists, users and journal editors to define adequate guidelines and ensure the appropriate use of this transformative technology.
COMPUTERS
spectrumnews.org

Society for Neuroscience cancels in-person meeting

The annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN), which typically draws more than 30,000 researchers, postdoctoral fellows and graduate students from around the world, will be held entirely online, the organization announced today. The in-person portion of the conference was slated for 13 to 16 November at McCormick Place...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Simultaneous acoustic energy transfer and communication in neuroscience and cardiovascular medicine

Implantable medical devices including cardiac pacemakers and brain pacemakers are increasingly prevalent, although replacing their batteries surgically is a drawback for long-term functionality and patient health. Current devices are also large and rigid, with potential discomfort to the patient post-implantation. To address this problem, Peng Jin and a research team in mechanics and electronics in Beijing China, developed a thin, battery-free and flexible implantable system for wireless recharging and communication via ultrasound. The results automatically determined abnormal heartbeats and responded by simulating the heart electrically to demonstrate the potential of the device for emerging treatments.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Design#Clinical Research#Replication Crisis#Society For Neuroscience#Eqipd#Imi#Covid
Nature.com

How the world’s biggest brain maps could transform neuroscience

You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine looking at Earth from space and being able to listen in on what individuals are saying to each other. That’s about how challenging it is to understand how the brain works. From the organ’s wrinkled surface, zoom in a...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Opinionated Science Episode 36: The Neuroscience of Creativity

In this episode of Opinionated Science, Senior Science Writer Ruairi J Mackenzie speaks with Dr. Rex Jung, an assistant professor in the department of neurosurgery and director of neuropsychological services at the University of New Mexico, about the neuroscience of creativity. Together, they investigate the research that has attempted to understand where creativity emerges in the brain and why it exists in the first place.
SCIENCE
Nautilus

Neuroscience Weighs in on Physics’ Biggest Questions

For an empirical science, physics can be remarkably dismissive of some of our most basic observations. We see objects existing in definite locations, but the wave nature of matter washes that away. We perceive time to flow, but how could it, really? We feel ourselves to be free agents, and that’s just quaint. Physicists like nothing better than to expose our view of the universe as parochial. Which is great. But when asked why our impressions are so off, they mumble some excuse and slip out the side door of the party.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How the brain deals with uncertainty

As we interact with the world, we are constantly presented with information that is unreliable or incomplete—from jumbled voices in a crowded room to solicitous strangers with unknown motivations. Fortunately, our brains are well equipped to evaluate the quality of the evidence we use to make decisions, usually allowing us to act deliberately, without jumping to conclusions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Alternative to antibodies in diagnostics demonstrated in fight against viral infections such as COVID-19

Lateral flow diagnostics (LFDs) have been widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide rapid identification of people with an active infection. These LFDs work by using antibodies, which 'stick' to the SARS-COV-2 virus. Professor Matthew Gibson's research team at the University of Warwick have been working with Iceni Diagnostics to develop an alternative system of detection using glycans ('sugars'), where synthetic polymer chains are used to attach the glycans to the surface of nanoparticles. Viruses commonly use glycans as a 'handle' to attach to our cells, with the team mimicking this process to enable detection of SARS-COV-2.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eight months later: Researchers compare immune responses elicited by three COVID-19 vaccines

Based on the strength of clinical trial data showing the vaccines conferred robust protection against COVID-19, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the mRNA-based vaccines known as BNT162b2 (BioNTech, Pfizer) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) in December 2020, and to the Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson) single-shot vaccine in February 2021. To date, nearly 200 million Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and as some approach the one-year anniversary of their immunization, questions remain about the vaccines' long-term efficacy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too

"I think about it every day and dream about it at night. It's been my whole life for five years now," says Enrico Amico, a scientist and SNSF Ambizione Fellow at EPFL's Medical Image Processing Laboratory and the EPFL Center for Neuroprosthetics. He's talking about his research on the human brain in general, and on brain fingerprints in particular. He learned that every one of us has a brain "fingerprint" and that this fingerprint changes over time. His findings have just been published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Energy-efficient AI detects heart defects

By A Mathematical Breakthrough In The Computation Of Spiking Neural Networks, Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica. CWI researchers Bojian Yin and Sander Bohté, together with their colleague Federico Corradi of Stichting Interuniversitair Micro-Elektronica Centrum (IMEC) in Eindhoven, have achieved a mathematical breakthrough in the computation of so-called spiking neural networks. Thanks...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

New technique identifies pathogenic particles in the blood

Autoimmune diseases—i.e. diseases where our own immune system damages the body—are growing, but we know little about what triggers them. Researchers are now a step closer to finding an explanation. With the help of a new technique, researchers from Aarhus University have succeeded in identifying the particles in the blood that determine the development of autoimmune diseases. They have discovered that patients with the autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (also called SLE or Lupus), form a previously unknown type of protein particle in the blood and that this particle is so large it finds its way into the vascular wall where it causes damage. The disease is potentially life-threatening and can e.g. cause blood clots and inflammation of the joints and organs.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify Tox2 as a key regulator of TFH immune cells

Vaccines have been a mainstay in modern medicine since the late 18th Century, but there is evidence that societies have been using them for more than a thousand years. Throughout this time, all vaccines have operated by activating various immune cells against an infection. A new study in Science Advances led by ASHBi Professor Hideki Ueno reports how the transcription factor Tox2 controls the activation of one of these cells, TFH cells.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Antibody treatment for MIS-C works by depleting inflammatory immune cells

Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG)—a common treatment for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)—likely works by depleting immune cells called neutrophils, according to a recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). MIS-C is a rare condition that usually affects school-age children who initially had only mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms at all. The researchers also found that IVIG works in a similar manner for treating Kawasaki disease, another rare inflammatory condition that affects children and shares symptoms with MIS-C. The findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood vessel inflammation could be switched off by new molecule

Scientists are testing whether a new molecule could help switch off the inflammation that worsens cardiovascular diseases. The Heriot-Watt and University of Glasgow team is using real human blood vessel cells to test the molecule in the lab. Their focus is on finding using the molecule to activate an enzyme...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Serotonin stabilizes social memories

Who wouldn't like to be better at remembering people you meet, even after a brief introduction?. New research by scientists affiliated with the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford has shown this could be achieved through targeted stimulation of the brain's serotonin system. In a study published October 6, 2021,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Building stronger anti-cancer therapies with stem cells

Cancer therapies have seen great development over the decades. Radiotherapies and chemotherapies have saved countless lives, but the latest arsenal, adoptive cell therapies (ACT), has stirred most excitement. In ACT, cells are processed to enhance their anti-cancer immune effects and injected into the patient. A new study by CiRA Professor Shin Kaneko and colleagues shows how iPS cell technology can produce some of the most potent anti-cancer immune cells for ACT yet.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Children's visual perception continues to develop up to age 10

It is generally believed that children's visual perception basically reaches adults' level at the age of 6–7. But a new study shows that the development of children's visual perception does not stop before the age of 10. The study, published in Child Development on Sept. 27, was conducted by Dr....
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy