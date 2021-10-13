How probiotic bacteria benefit the intestine
Interaction between the gut microbiota and the immune system is important for host physiology and susceptibility to disease, but also for the efficacy of e.g., cancer immunotherapies. A multidisciplinary research team have now discovered that specific probiotic bacteria shape the intestinal microbiome by affecting B lymphocytes in the Peyer's patches to induce, produce and release IgA following trafficking to the mucosa of the small intestine and colon.medicalxpress.com
