How probiotic bacteria benefit the intestine

Autoimmune diseases—i.e. diseases where our own immune system damages the body—are growing, but we know little about what triggers them. Researchers are now a step closer to finding an explanation. With the help of a new technique, researchers from Aarhus University have succeeded in identifying the particles in the blood that determine the development of autoimmune diseases. They have discovered that patients with the autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (also called SLE or Lupus), form a previously unknown type of protein particle in the blood and that this particle is so large it finds its way into the vascular wall where it causes damage. The disease is potentially life-threatening and can e.g. cause blood clots and inflammation of the joints and organs.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO