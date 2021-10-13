CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How probiotic bacteria benefit the intestine

By Uppsala University
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteraction between the gut microbiota and the immune system is important for host physiology and susceptibility to disease, but also for the efficacy of e.g., cancer immunotherapies. A multidisciplinary research team have now discovered that specific probiotic bacteria shape the intestinal microbiome by affecting B lymphocytes in the Peyer's patches to induce, produce and release IgA following trafficking to the mucosa of the small intestine and colon.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

Emerging infectious disease caused by a new nairovirus identified in Japan

A previously unknown virus that can infect humans and cause disease has been identified by scientists in Japan. The novel infectious virus, named Yezo virus and transmitted by tick bites, causes a disease characterized by fever and a reduction in blood platelets and leucocytes. The discovery was made by researchers at Hokkaido University and colleagues, and the results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
naturalproductsinsider.com

ImmunoLin: An antibody concentrate designed to address the underlying cause of intestinal inflammation – whitepaper

Previously only available by prescription, ImmunoLin is a serum bovine antibody that is changing the way people think about their digestive health and immune support. Backed by over 40 microbiome focused human clinical trials, ImmunoLin targets and removes specific antigens in the digestive track before they cause intestinal inflammation that could lead to diarrhea, bloating, and abdominal pain. ImmunoLin is dairy free and contains the highest concentration of naturally sourced antibodies in the world. This white paper highlights research and clinical trials that demonstrate the benefits of ImmunoLin for gut health and the support of a healthy immune system.
HEALTH
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Using Bacteria To Fight Bacteria

One of the major challenges facing modern medicine is the coming “post-antibiotic” era, in which we face numerous pathogens resistant to all available antibiotics. We are essentially engaged in an evolutionary war against pathogenic microbes, and by all accounts they are winning. We can delay the emergence of antibiotic resistance with best practices, but not prevent it entirely. We can also develop novel antibiotics, but the release of antibiotics using new mechanisms that can evade resistance has been extremely slow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Cholera: How Some Gut Bacteria Stand Their Ground Against It

New research from Germany offers fresh insights into how some gut bacteria protect themselves against deadly cholera infection opening doors for the design of probiotic strains that can successfully combat the pathogen’s cunning killing strategies. Unfortunately, cholera still kills up to 143,000 people each year and infects up to four million others, according to the World Health Organization.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Probiotics#Small Intestine#Iga#Uppsala University#Scilifelab
pharmacytimes.com

Antibiotics, Bacteria-Killing Viruses Help Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

As the researchers searched for an antibiotic to pair up with the antibacterial bacteriophage, they found that they could treat the infection with the bacteriophage alone. Ongoing research seeks new therapies that combine bacteriophages with medications that are currently used to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, according to a recent article from Disease Models & Mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Intestinal Drug Shown to Boost Memory and Cognition

Summary: Prucalopride, a medication commonly prescribed to treat constipation, may help improve memory and cognition. People prescribed the drug for 6 days performed better in memory tests and had increased activity in brain areas associated with cognition. Source: European Society of Neuropsychopharmacology. The development of drugs to treat cognitive problems...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How the immune system keeps the intestinal flora in balance

The bacteria living in the intestine consist of some 500 to 1000 different species. They make up what is known as the intestinal flora, which plays a key role in digestion and prevents infections. Unlike pathogens that invade from the outside, they are harmless and tolerated by the immune system. The way in which the human immune system manages to maintain this delicate balance in the intestine largely remains unknown. It is known that type A immunoglobulins, referred to as IgA antibodies, play an important role. These natural defense substances are part of the immune system, and recognize an exogenous pathogen very specifically according to the lock-and-key principle.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
wfxb.com

Probiotic Shampoos May Help Itchy Scalps and Thinning

Probiotics are making waves in the beauty industry where you’ll find it being used in hair and skin products. Harsh shampoos can strip hair of good bacteria on the scalp, which can cause itching and thinning. But using a shampoo and conditioner with pre and post pro-biotics can rebalance the microbiome. The flora plays an essential role in nourishing and strengthening the skin barrier. Even Dove is getting in on the benefits. They have developed a body wash using the same science.
SKIN CARE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Is Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

Many gastrointestinal illnesses can have very similar symptoms, making them difficult to diagnose. There is one illness, however, that has received more attention online than others, and the experience of treating it has been shared widely on social media. It is called Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth, or SIBO, and can develop for several reasons.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
contagionlive.com

Probiotics Do Not Aid Prevention of Ventilator-Assisted Pneumonia

Investigators found no significant difference among hospitalized patients in the ICU being administered probiotics vs placebo. The probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG produced no significant difference compared to placebo for critically-ill patients in terms of the prevention of ventilator-assisted pneumonia (VAP), according to a paper published in JAMA. Investigators from Canada...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Alternative to antibodies in diagnostics demonstrated in fight against viral infections such as COVID-19

Lateral flow diagnostics (LFDs) have been widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide rapid identification of people with an active infection. These LFDs work by using antibodies, which 'stick' to the SARS-COV-2 virus. Professor Matthew Gibson's research team at the University of Warwick have been working with Iceni Diagnostics to develop an alternative system of detection using glycans ('sugars'), where synthetic polymer chains are used to attach the glycans to the surface of nanoparticles. Viruses commonly use glycans as a 'handle' to attach to our cells, with the team mimicking this process to enable detection of SARS-COV-2.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Infant Probiotic Supplements

The SmartyPants Baby Probiotic supplement is a liquid dietary product for parents to give their youngsters when seeking out a way to help support good digestive health and immunity. Crafted for newborns to children 24 months, the supplement is crafted with the P. pentosaceus KABP-041 and B. longum KABP-042 probation strains that have been pediatrician-tested. The supplement comes in a dropper bottle to make it easy for parents to dose for little ones.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

From COVID to cancer: High hopes for 'versatile' mRNA

The coronavirus pandemic has made vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna and the mRNA technology that they use into household names. These types of jabs are new but researchers have been working for decades to try to figure out how to use messenger RNA for other vaccinations and to treat illnesses from AIDS to cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New genes identified for fibromuscular dysplasia

Three new genetic variants that regulate gene expression in the arteries are connected to fibromuscular dysplasia, an arterial disease that can cause dangerous consequences for the heart and vessels, according to a new study. The findings, published in Nature Communications by an international team of FMD experts from the United...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New technique identifies pathogenic particles in the blood

Autoimmune diseases—i.e. diseases where our own immune system damages the body—are growing, but we know little about what triggers them. Researchers are now a step closer to finding an explanation. With the help of a new technique, researchers from Aarhus University have succeeded in identifying the particles in the blood that determine the development of autoimmune diseases. They have discovered that patients with the autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (also called SLE or Lupus), form a previously unknown type of protein particle in the blood and that this particle is so large it finds its way into the vascular wall where it causes damage. The disease is potentially life-threatening and can e.g. cause blood clots and inflammation of the joints and organs.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Antibody treatment for MIS-C works by depleting inflammatory immune cells

Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG)—a common treatment for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)—likely works by depleting immune cells called neutrophils, according to a recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). MIS-C is a rare condition that usually affects school-age children who initially had only mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms at all. The researchers also found that IVIG works in a similar manner for treating Kawasaki disease, another rare inflammatory condition that affects children and shares symptoms with MIS-C. The findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy