The Healthy Carb You Should Have Every Morning To Burn Calories And Supercharge Your Metabolism

Shutterstock

Carbohydrates may have a bad reputation for causing weight gain and halting success in your wellness journey, but the reality is that this macronutrient is essential to achieving your goals and may even make it easier to create a calorie deficit over time. Frequently eliminated from the diets of those looking to lose weight, depending on the variation you choose, carbs are actually the best source of energy for your body when it comes to feeling alert throughout the day.

If you’re looking to create the optimal eating plan for weight loss, the first place to start is breakfast. For a filling meal which will fuel your body and limit overeating to maintain a calorie deficit, it all comes back to one carb source to kickstart your morning.

Oatmeal may be an easy breakfast for those busy days when you’re rushing out the door, but it’s incidentally also one of the healthiest carbohydrates if you want sustained energy that will boost your metabolism and make it even easier to lose weight. Oats are naturally a great source of fiber which has been known to improve digestion and temper overeating, allowing you to create an effortless calorie deficit without depriving yourself.

"The fiber content will increase satiety and help to prevent overeating and indulging in junk foods. The type of fiber in oats also works as a prebiotic which will feed the good bacteria to improve gut health, which is beneficial for weight and overall wellness," explains nutritionist Lisa Richards.

With 150 calories per half cup of oats, a bowl of oatmeal made from rolled oats is the perfect weight loss breakfast which will fill you up with fiber and carbs, as well as offer sustained energy until lunchtime so you aren’t overwhelmed by hunger or cravings. That being said, pre-packaged oatmeal or oat bars, while derived from the same base ingredient, are not ideal for weight loss as they are often loaded with artificial sweeteners and preservatives which may bog down your body.

"[Oatmeal bars] are typically loaded with sugar and refined carbohydrates. Added and excess sugar slows the metabolism by overloading the liver making it more quickly to be stored as fat," notes registered dietitian, Trista Best. "This simultaneously slows metabolism and causes weight gain."

Instead, making your bowl of oatmeal from scratch and boiling with water or a plant-based milk alternative will create a creamy and filling breakfast which offers you the option to add your own natural ingredients which will not overload your meal with sugar. "Milled flaxseed can be easily added to overnight oat recipes to improve its metabolism boosting qualities. The fiber and omega-3 fatty acids are nutrients that are thought to improve metabolism by reducing one's risk of metabolic syndrome," suggests Richards.

"Adding ginger to an overnight oats recipe could increase your metabolism by boosting the body's internal temperature. Operating at a higher temperature can increase the amount of calories the body must burn to function optimally," she adds. As for sweetener, instead of white sugar consider using maple syrup or honey for a more natural flavoring. However, it’s still important to watch the serving size of these sweeteners as they can still quickly pack on calories.

Contrary to popular belief, carbs are actually essential for achieving healthy weight loss without depriving your body of energy and a variety of nutrients--in particular, fiber. Keeping you full and satiated after your meal to help temper overeating, consuming enough calories through your breakfast will actually make it easier to maintain a deficit in the long run for healthier weight loss.

Pack your morning oatmeal with natural sweetener and a handful of berries for a serving of anti-inflammatory antioxidants and you have a powerhouse breakfast well-suited for your weight loss goals while also boosting your metabolism.