Connecting: Addressing the networking bottleneck

By Alana Muller
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people perceive the limitation to networking to be lack of people they know. Others tend toward a lack of topics to discuss. Still others find that they simply don’t have the confidence or will or interest in connecting with people. Sure, those may all be challenges to networking, but the true bottleneck – that thing that keeps us from establishing and nurturing genuine, meaningful connections is time.

Beta News

Moving towards a seamless connectivity between fixed and mobile networks

Remote and hybrid working are key themes that businesses have had to shift their attitudes towards over the past 18 months. As part of this transition, many have embraced cloud-based technologies to enable their teams to continue working from home. But even after the country continues to recover from the after effects of the pandemic , businesses will still need to plan for the future and look more closely at how to meet the needs of their employees.
CELL PHONES
Nursing Times

WHO planning new network to connect nurses across the globe

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to launch a virtual network where nurses and midwives can share knowledge, research and innovative ideas on a global level, it has been announced. Chief nursing officer of the WHO, Elizabeth Iro, said the new ‘global community of practice’ will be available from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
