Microsoft slices Windows 11 update size by 40% (no, not by cutting hardware support)

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is boasting of how it reckons to have reduced the size of Windows 11 updates. Surprisingly "cutting hardware support" didn't feature. The monthly cycle of fixes for Microsoft's wares has been the bane of many an administrator's life over the years. The operating system's decision to go for a lengthy lie-down at inopportune times while updates were being downloaded and applied have become something of a running joke, particularly with much of the world's move to remote working and occasionally iffy domestic internet connectivity.

www.theregister.com

