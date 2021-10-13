CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Lilibet’s Christening Won’t Happen in U.K.

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Welcomed Their Second Child. It's been a relatively quiet week for royals news, but that hasn't stopped some of the British tabloids from turning when and where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s christening will take place into a salacious story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep gave a rare comment on the couple's actual plans, making it clear they were not set in stone yet despite multiple stories claiming from “sources” that Lili wouldn't be baptized in England.

www.elle.com

Comments / 3

Related
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Got A Surprising Thanksgiving Invitation

British royal family news reveals American Singer and rapper Snoop Dogg recently opened up about extending an invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The star is throwing a party this Thanksgiving and he wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate the holiday with him. Snoop Dogg Chimes...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christening#British Royal Family#Uk#Royals News#The Daily Mail#The Church Of England#Episcopal#Telegraph
nickiswift.com

Trump Advisor Puts Meghan Markle On Blast. Here's Why

Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, and has been dealing with it much of her adult life. As an actor — or any kind of celebrity, really — criticism is to be expected, especially when pushing the boundaries, or doing something that other people disagree with. For Meghan, her time as an actor was relatively unremarkable; she was best-known for her role on "Suits," but she never really reached the level of ultimate stardom, according to Slate. The Duchess of Sussex received far more push back and negative press once she started dating Prince Harry. While a lot of people seem to love the duchess, there are a lot of people who have been very skeptical about her, too, and that has only been exacerbated over the past couple of years.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's discussion about Meghan's post-baby body discussion might surprise you

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might seem super confident, but at an event back in 2019, it was revealed that she has similar insecurities about her body to the rest of us. Five months after giving birth to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple attended the WellChild Awards event together, and Prince Harry was heard reassuring Meghan how amazing she looked.
YOGA
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry Is Getting Slammed Over His Tribute To The Queen And Prince Philip

A new documentary titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" is set to air on BBC One in the UK on September 24, according to Harper's Bazaar. The program features candid interviews with several members of the royal family, who came together to remember Philip's life. All of Philip's children and some of his grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, took part in the program.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy