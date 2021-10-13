Kimberley de Tessan

The Riu Creole hotel reopened its doors to international customers after being closed for more than a year and a half The opening of the hotel complex on the island of Mauritius, the first destination with which RIU set foot in the Indian Ocean region, is great news for the hotel chain and its employees in the country, as their activity had ceased as of the closure of the borders in March 2020. Now the Riu Creole, opened its doors again with the necessary hygiene and safety measures. In addition, all employees were vaccinated. In addition, the 17 protocols against COVID-19 drawn up by RIU at the start of the pandemic and which have already been successfully applied in the rest of the hotels. The hotel boasts an unrivaled location as, in addition to being right on the beach, It's located on the Le Morne peninsula. This peninsula is located at the foot of the beautiful Morne Brabant mountain, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Customers can also enjoy the complex's extensive gastronomic offer and services thanks to RIU's exclusive 24-hour All-Inclusive service.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO