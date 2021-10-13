Kimberley de Tessan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After graduating from University of Richmond's Robins School of Business with a degree in marketing, de Tessan launched her hospitality career at Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in events. She quickly moved up the ranks, relocating to New York and assuming her role as event sales manager at Grand Hyatt New York in 2007. That role culminated in her 2011 move to Denver where she worked for Hyatt Regency Denver as associate director of events before her most recent role, director of events for Grand Hyatt Denver.

Davidson Hospitality Group has newly appointed Rick Colangelo to head its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, which encompasses independent and soft brand properties in 15 states throughout the U.S. As Executive Vice President, Colangelo is responsible for driving the overall success and bottom-line results for the premier hospitality management company's lifestyle & luxury operating division. Among his focus areas will be furthering strategic portfolio growth, expanding brand equity, and directing operating standards across the hotels and restaurants managed under Pivot.
David Cheek

Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events, today announces the promotion of David Cheek to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Cheek has been with the company since 2019, previously serving as corporate controller. He will now report directly to Kemp Gallineau, president and chief executive officer. In Cheek's...
Laurie Wong Ihara

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, and Coconut Waikiki Hotel are pleased to announce the appointment of their Director of Sales and Marketing, Laurie Wong Ihara. She will be integral to leading the hotels' marketing initiatives, business development, and growing partnerships within the community and affiliate hospitality businesses to two properties, both centrally located in the heart of Waikiki.
Stephanie Bauer

Remington Hotels is proud to announce the appointment of Stephanie Bauer as Divisional Vice President of Operations at the leading third-party management company. Stephanie Bauer, a graduate of Rocky Mountain College. Bauer brings experience working in a multi-unit capacity with independent and major brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Most recently she served as Regional Vice President of Operations at Hospitality Ventures Management Group. Throughout her career, Moore has earned accolades including General Manager of the Year and LA Confidential Women of Influence Award.
Jason Reiplinger

With close to 20 years of hospitality experience, Reiplinger is a proven leader who brings strong business acumen and a sense of community to Timber Cove. As the newly appointed managing director, Reiplinger will oversee all aspects of the property, providing leadership and strategic direction for the resort, food and beverage, guest services, operations and asset management. Prior to joining Timber Cove Reiplinger spent seven years with Woodside Hotel Group, most recently as managing director at the AAA Four Diamond Bodega Bay Lodge. Prior to joining the Woodside Hotel Group, he held a variety of senior leadership roles at award-winning properties, including general manager of Roka Akor and Roka Bar, director at Bellagio Resort & Casino, where he achieved annual revenue of over $30M and director of food & beverage for San Francisco's The Battery Hotel & Private Members Club, overseeing two restaurants and four bars.
Residence Inn by Marriott Debuts in Playa del Carmen, Bringing Residential Comfort and Personalized Service to the Heart of Riviera Maya

Residence Inn by Marriott Playa del Carmen has officially opened its doors, with a prime location on the Federal Highway Cancun, Chetumal, and close proximity to world-renowned beaches and breathtaking views. With a global presence of over 860 hotels in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Central America, Residence Inn is the world leader of the longer stay lodging segment, arriving for the first time in Playa del Carmen.
Shayne Monasterio

At Days Hotel by Wyndham Deira in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Monasterio leads the marketing strategies for both hotels, coordinating campaigns and communications, while also working on reporting, analysing and optimising reach. He has 15 years of marketing and public relations experience, most recently working as a cluster marketing manager...
Mariano Ceballos Promoted to Creative Director at Tambourine

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is delighted to announce the promotion of Mariano Ceballos to the position of Creative Director. In the role, he will be responsible for all aspects of creative across the company’s portfolio of travel and hospitality clients.
8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022

Forget the days of dreaming of trips and holidays abroad, 2022 is looking like an optimistic and extraordinary year for travel. Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research* found that nearly two thirds (63%) of travelers say they need to make up for lost vacation time from the pandemic. In addition, nearly half (47%) of travelers would rather go somewhere most people haven’t heard but have to keep it a secret, instead of a well-known destination that they can tell people about in 2022. To help inspire travelers to find their own hidden gems as travel makes its triumphant return, Booking.com has delved into global booking trends** to share the 8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022. From urban cities and mountain resorts to seaside escapes and destinations rich with culture and history, there’s a destination for everyone to plan an unforgettable trip in 2022.
“Using Zero-Based Expenses”

Hospitality Financial Leadership - Online Workshops & 1-1 Mentoring Program - "Using Zero-Based Expenses" Share this video with your network if you like it. ð. It's Not Accounting - It's Business Thinking & It's Not the Hard Part of Hospitality!. How can I help you? Go to my website -...
Riu Creole Reopened 1 Oktober

The Riu Creole hotel reopened its doors to international customers after being closed for more than a year and a half The opening of the hotel complex on the island of Mauritius, the first destination with which RIU set foot in the Indian Ocean region, is great news for the hotel chain and its employees in the country, as their activity had ceased as of the closure of the borders in March 2020. Now the Riu Creole, opened its doors again with the necessary hygiene and safety measures. In addition, all employees were vaccinated. In addition, the 17 protocols against COVID-19 drawn up by RIU at the start of the pandemic and which have already been successfully applied in the rest of the hotels. The hotel boasts an unrivaled location as, in addition to being right on the beach, It's located on the Le Morne peninsula. This peninsula is located at the foot of the beautiful Morne Brabant mountain, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Customers can also enjoy the complex's extensive gastronomic offer and services thanks to RIU's exclusive 24-hour All-Inclusive service.
Naples Beach Club To Become the First Four Seasons and First Discovery Land Project on Florida’s Gulf Coast

The Athens Group and MSD Partners, L.P. announced today that they have acquired the legendary former Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, set on 1,000 feet of white-sand beach in iconic Old Naples. Athens and MSD will be redeveloping the site into the Naples Beach Club, a 125-acre resort and residential beachfront development offering a one-of-a-kind, luxury lifestyle destination to residents, members, and guests. This special coastal community will include a 216-room hotel managed by leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, up to 185 luxury residences and unparalleled club amenities curated by Discovery Land Company, the developer and operator of world-renowned private residential club communities.
Updates: Welcoming travelers to the US, poll shows PTO highly available

Last week, U.S. officials announced that fully vaccinated travelers from abroad will be free to travel to the United States beginning November 8, 2021. This announcement is great news for the Airbnb community, including Hosts who stand ready to welcome travelers from around the world. Hosting offers tremendous economic benefits, and anyone interested in Hosting can visit Airbnb.com/Host to learn more.
The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Completion Of Its Multimillion Dollar Redesign

Thoughtfully refreshed, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes unveils its extensive multi-million-dollar transformation. Modern and welcoming, the series of enhancements includes the hotel's guest rooms and suites, seven restaurants, common areas, Club Lounge, pool, and private poolside cabanas. Every interior detail has been impeccably updated with the highest quality fixtures, luxury textiles and furnishings, drawing upon the natural beauty of Grande Lakes' lush grounds and 11 surrounding lakes.
Asia’s Newest Hotel Brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, Announces New Treehouse Resort In El Nido, Palawan, Opening 2024

Highly anticipated new hotel brand Explorar Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce its latest signing, Explorar Treehouses El Nido in the Philippines. Slated to open on Palawan Island in 2024, Explorar Treehouses El Nido is the second property to join Explorar Hotels & Resorts in the last five months, fuelling its nascent reputation as one of Asia's fastest-growing and most exciting new hotel brands.
Riu Le Morne Reopens 29 October

Riu Le Morne hotel, reopens its doors to international customers after being closed for more than a year and a half. The opening of the hotel complex on the island of Mauritius, the first destination with which RIU set foot in the Indian Ocean region, is great news for the hotel chain and its employees in the country, as their activity had ceased as of the closure of the borders in March 2020.
Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Centara Hotels & Resorts, On the 12th of October, marking the debut of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the resort in the gracious presence of His Excellency Mohammed Al-Shaibani, Chairman of Nakheel; Mr. Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts & Mr. Suparat Chirathivat, Executive Vice President Central Group of Companies.
