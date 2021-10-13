Kimberley de Tessan
After graduating from University of Richmond's Robins School of Business with a degree in marketing, de Tessan launched her hospitality career at Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in events. She quickly moved up the ranks, relocating to New York and assuming her role as event sales manager at Grand Hyatt New York in 2007. That role culminated in her 2011 move to Denver where she worked for Hyatt Regency Denver as associate director of events before her most recent role, director of events for Grand Hyatt Denver.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0