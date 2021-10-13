Best Blues Club

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSince the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
Alicia LaChance, cofounder of Hoffman LaChance Contemporary (2713 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-960-5322), has been a known talent in St. Louis for years, but other parts of the world caught on in a big way during the past twelve months. One of the owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United commissioned LaChance for new work, and soccer star David Beckham and his design team partnered with her for a separate project in Singapore. We’ll point out that we had one of LaChance’s stunning paintings on the cover of the RFT’s Fall Arts Guide this year and have been lucky to have such a star among us in St. Louis. The fact that others have recognized her genius as well is an injection of hometown pride. —Doyle Murphy.
Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
When Kurt Bellon thinks back on his many trips to Japan to visit his mother’s family, one of his fondest memories is the experience of walking into a train station, getting a sando and drink from a convenience store, and sitting down on a bench to unwrap its contents as if it were Christmas Day. The present inside the packaging — Japanese sandwiches that are based on traditional English tea fare — is as beautiful as it is delicious. Characterized by fluffy white milk bread and adornments ranging from savory tonkatsu or egg salad to sweet peach and brown sugar or strawberries and whipped cream, the sandos are the subject of his darling pop-up food truck, Izumi (izumistlouis.com), that has been making appearances around town this past year. Bellon’s vehicle is a tiny red Japanese firetruck that can be found at different venues every week (though preorders are highly recommended because he sells out), where he serves a variety of sandos and other dishes like yakatori, as well as other snacks and drinks. But what makes Izumi so special is not simply the excellent food but Bellon’s insistence on highlighting the stories of others as he tells his own. With a special focus on collaborating with immigrant-owned businesses, Izumi is just as committed to elevating others as it elevates the St. Louis food scene. —Cheryl Baehr.
When Logan Ely announced he was opening the Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-354-6100) last year, he explained that he wanted a place that would be the neighborhood gathering place his tasting-menu-focused restaurant, Shift, could not fully be. His vision was for a spot where people could pop in without reservations to have a casual meal and cocktails in a come-as-you-are setting. He’s achieved that, in spades, and he has done so without sacrificing the brilliance he became known for at Shift. The Lucky Accomplice may not require reservations or a $100 per-plate tab, but it has the luster of its older sister with dishes that equal the genius you would expect from a high-end spot. Mafalda pasta, made with black trumpet mushrooms, is served atop luxurious parmesan foam, completely reimagining how the cheese is served on a pasta dish; Turkish orange eggplant carpaccio makes you rethink why beef has become the standard of the form, and roasted pork collar has you questioning why the cut is not on every barbecue menu around. Ely’s brilliance is in the way he makes you think differently about food while still giving you something soulful — that you can simply drop by and have such an experience without the pomp and circumstance of fine dining is just another of his strokes of genius. —Cheryl Baehr.
Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
In a year jam-packed with livestreamed events, with every musician starved for an audience and every music fan jonesing for their live performance fix, one St. Louis streaming series stood head and shoulders above the rest. The Sinkhole’s “I Watched Music on the Internet” series brought an eclectic mix of some of the city’s finest acts together, thanks to owner Matt Stuttler’s many years spent booking local music, and featured everything from the garage rock of Shitstorm to the daddy-daughter duo Electric Toothbrush Sisters to the genre-bending hip-hop of 18andCounting to the blistering metal of the Lion’s Daughter. And, setting the whole thing really over the top, the four-show set of performances was shot on a sound and light stage operated by the pros at Arch City Audio Visual Services, who usually lend their talents to far larger productions, including popular Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero. It was an exceptionally odd confluence of pandemic-related events that made it all possible — ones that, frankly, we’d prefer never again to repeat — but the end result was the nearest approximation to attending an actual live show that many of us saw in all of 2020. And for that, we’re forever grateful. —Daniel Hill.
Lots of folks got seriously domestic over our homebound eighteen months, and houseplants and gardens got a new level of attention. For newcomers and old hands alike, the selection and service at Garden Heights Nursery (1605 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333) can’t be beat. If it’s Instagram-friendly indoor lookers (like a fiddle leaf fig, calathea or monstera), shrubs and trees for the yard, or herbs, veggies and other food crops you seek, they’ve got lots of healthy specimens and advice on how to keep them looking perky. Trees and shrubs even have a partial money-back guarantee — if you follow their instructions, Garden Heights is that sure they’ll thrive. They offer delivery, design and potting, and darling pottery, garden tools, local gifts and seeds round out the offerings. After a quarter-century in business, Garden Heights Nursery is well rooted and in bloom. —Melissa Meinzer.
Trezel Brown, owner of CC’s Vegan Spot (4993 Loughborough Avenue; 314-899-9400), is a master of making vegan food so soulful and comforting you leave as satisfied as you would walking out of your grandma’s kitchen after Sunday supper. Her Double Trouble Burger is the perfect embodiment of her skills. The massive sandwich is made with two different vegan patties. The first, a barbecue brinjal burger, is made with mouthwatering eggplant seasoned with warm spices; the second is her shockingly rich beet burger. Stacked together with spicy sauce, slaw and vegan cheese, and placed on a pillow-soft bun, it’s a masterpiece of vegan cuisine. —Cheryl Baehr.
There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It’s a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you’ll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won’t even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.
Those whose only St. Louis-style pizza experience has come courtesy of a certain purveyor of squares allegedly beyond compare don’t know what they’re missing. Complaints from some that the flat foodstuff tastes like plastic bags melted all over a cracker are understandable when one has only sampled the wares of the big guys in town; with so many stores run by so many different franchisees, quality control and consistency from restaurant to restaurant can be a near impossibility — and don’t get us started on the “zesty pizza loaf” some try to pass off as provel. It is technically possible to get a good Imo’s pizza, if the right store has the right pizza maker working when you order, but why go through the trouble when Nick & Elena’s (3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566) nails it every time? The Overland Italian eatery has been serving up the gold standard of the form for years now, with a thin crust that retains its crispiness (even those tricky middle pieces!), a sweet tomato sauce whose authentic Italian origins shine through every bite and — perhaps best of all — real, actual provel cheese melted over every slice. Those other guys may make the pizza that visitors from out of town line up to try, but locals know that the best STL-style ’za in town is served out of an unassuming kitchen in north county. —Daniel Hill.
Out of all of Mission Taco Joint’s locations, nothing beats hanging out at the bar of the Central West End one (398 North Euclid Avenue; 314-930-2955). Left Bank Books is across the street; Up-Down arcade bar is on the opposite corner. It’s a solid neighborhood location with friendly, knowledgeable bartenders slinging all the best drinks. The Mission Margarita is made with nothing but tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and orange curacao — a simple yet perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward. It goes down even smoother if you decide to hit it with top-shelf reposado tequila. And with winter on the way, we suggest you pop in for a Tough Love. It’s a spicy take on the marg that’s sure to warm up your evening. —Jack Probst.
Kendele and Wayne Sieve had a choice: Take over Kendele’s father’s bakery as he had been priming her to do all her life or forge their own path and create the Italian restaurant of their dreams. The latter was a big gamble for the two chefs, but one they knew they could take on. Not only did they have the culinary and hospitality chops, forged over years of working in the industry; they also had Wayne’s passion for traditional Neapolitan pizza that he’d been showing off for a year with a food truck. Now, a year and a half into opening Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143), the Sieves have shown they made the right call by firmly establishing themselves as an outstanding, traditional southern Italian restaurant that dazzles at every turn. From the handmade pastas to executive chef Josh Poletti’s charcuterie that could bring a tear to the eye of an Italian butcher, from Kendele’s pastries (you’ve never had tiramisu if you haven’t had her version) to Wayne’s undisputed title as the king of Neapolitan pizza in the region, this is the Italian restaurant that dreams are made of. Thankfully, the Sieves were willing to follow theirs to make ours come true. —Cheryl Baehr.
