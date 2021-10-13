Flavorful Free-From Curd Snacks
The Premia Väike Tom snacks are being launched as a new range of curd snacks that are part of the brand's efforts to expand its product portfolio beyond ice cream. The snacks are focused on a free-from recipe that has no preservatives, artificial colorants, vegetable fats or palm oil in the mix, and come packaged in ISCC-certified material that's 50% bio-based. The snacks come in four flavor varieties including Banana-Flavored Curd, Ice Cream-Flavored Curd, Chocolate Curd with Chocolate Chips and Vanilla-Flavored Curd with Pieces of Chocolate.www.trendhunter.com
