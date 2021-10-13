What The USMNT Needs To Improve On Against Costa Rica

Through the first five games of Concacaf World Cup qualifying cycle, the United States men's national team have just two wins. It's the same number of wins picked up in the previous cycle as a whole when they shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. And while the revamped format includes more teams (eight teams as opposed to six) and more games (14 now as opposed to 10 in the previous cycle), it means there are also more opportunities to slip up than ever before.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO