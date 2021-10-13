Best New Restaurant

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Logan Ely announced he was opening the Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-354-6100) last year, he explained that he wanted a place that would be the neighborhood gathering place his tasting-menu-focused restaurant, Shift, could not fully be. His vision was for a spot where people could pop in without reservations to have a casual meal and cocktails in a come-as-you-are setting. He’s achieved that, in spades, and he has done so without sacrificing the brilliance he became known for at Shift. The Lucky Accomplice may not require reservations or a $100 per-plate tab, but it has the luster of its older sister with dishes that equal the genius you would expect from a high-end spot. Mafalda pasta, made with black trumpet mushrooms, is served atop luxurious parmesan foam, completely reimagining how the cheese is served on a pasta dish; Turkish orange eggplant carpaccio makes you rethink why beef has become the standard of the form, and roasted pork collar has you questioning why the cut is not on every barbecue menu around. Ely’s brilliance is in the way he makes you think differently about food while still giving you something soulful — that you can simply drop by and have such an experience without the pomp and circumstance of fine dining is just another of his strokes of genius. —Cheryl Baehr.

Best Drive-Thru

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Neighborhood to Live In

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
Best Comfort Food

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Bakery

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Grocery

Best Grocery

It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

