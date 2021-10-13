CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Libyan city, mass graves evoke stakes of faltering peace push

Cover picture for the articleTARHOUNA, Libya (Reuters) – Workers in the Libyan city of Tarhouna have spent more than a year exhuming bodies from mass graves that show the cost of a decade of conflict and the high stakes of a fragile peace plan that has left victims on the sidelines. Tarhouna was held...

