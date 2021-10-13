CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline: How Libya’s shaky peace push has unfolded

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Libya’s peace plan, aimed at national elections in December, offers a fragile chance of stability after a decade of chaos and division between warring factions. However, the push to end the conflict has been beset by political arguments that could unravel peacemaking and thwart any elections. This is...

