In Libyan city, mass graves evoke stakes of faltering peace push

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARHOUNA, Libya (Reuters) – Workers in the Libyan city of Tarhouna have spent more than a year exhuming bodies from mass graves that show the cost of a decade of conflict and the high stakes of a fragile peace plan that has left victims on the sidelines. Tarhouna was held...

How Libya's shaky peace push has unfolded

Jan. 19, 2020 - Foreign powers meet in Berlin under U.N. auspices to set out a path for a ceasefire and longer-term peace plan for Libya. June 5, 2020 - Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) pulls out of the city of Tarhouna, L8N2R83MH signalling the collapse of a 14-month offensive to capture the capital Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
Muammar Gaddafi
