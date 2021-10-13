CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sony gets exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Indian subcontinent

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL), has agreed to a two-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for exclusive media rights to broadcast the Bundesliga in India and the Indian Subcontinent that includes India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Pakistan.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

DISH Alleges That Brooklyn Business Is Illegally Broadcasting Exclusive Content from India And Pakistan

Davis Wright Tremaine filed a copyright lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of DISH Network. The suit targets 786 Wireless World and Rana M. Afzal for allegedly broadcasting in the U.S. exclusive DISH content originating from Pakistan and India. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05730, DISH Network L.L.C. v. 786 Wireless World, Inc. et al.
LAW
seattlepi.com

Indian Streamer SonyLIV Launches in Canada with Family Saga 'Tabbar' (EXCLUSIVE)

The service will cost CAD$9.99 ($8.05) monthly or CAD$49.99 ($40.30) annually. Fran Kranz's Sundance Drama 'Mass' Gets Sold by Kinology to Major Distributors (EXCLUSIVE) Sundance Winner 'Writing With Fire' Scores Raft of Global Sales, Reveals Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) As revealed by Variety, the streamer had revealed wide rollout plans from October,...
WORLD
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Indian states suffer power cuts as coal stocks shrink

CHENNAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - North Indian states have suffered electricity cuts and face further outages because of a lack of coal, an analysis of government data and interviews with residents found, contradicting government assurances there is enough power. The shortages in India - the world's largest coal consumer after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Klaus Augenthaler
albuquerqueexpress.com

MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

SAFF C'ship: It was treat to watch Lalengmawia play, says Mehtab Hossain

Karnataka (Bengaluru) October 18 (ANI): Former India international Mehtab Hossain lavished praise for the Indian men's U-23 football team players who were a part of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India convincingly defeated Nepal 3-0 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Saturday to win the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistani rupee drops all-time low against US dollar

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar as the latter continued to soar during intra-day trading in the inter-bank market on Monday, reported local media. The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken, shedding an additional 82 paisas against the US dollar, which was...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Exclusive Rights#Ani#Bundesliga International#Deutsche Fussball Liga#German#Hummels#Sony Pictures Network#Matchday
albuquerqueexpress.com

Need to create a cricketing bond with BCCI: PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Lahore [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan will be a 50-over competition. He was talking to PCB digital following his return from Dubai, where he also met the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

J-K will play key role in making India a world power: Piyush Goel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): As the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Dubai for various projects, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that with this, the Union Territory will play a great role in the development of India and its industrial sector to make the nation a world power.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, Israel to resume FTA negotiations, talks will start in November: EAM Jaishankar

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI): Indian and Israeli officials have agreed on the resumption of Free Trade negotiations and talks will start in November this year, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday. "Our officials have actually agreed on resumption of India-Israel Free Trade negotiations. Starting the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

32 players featuring in T20 World Cup drafted for Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): As many as 32 players, who have been drafted in the Abu Dhabi T10 franchises for the fifth season of the tournament, will be in action for their respective countries at the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. The world is currently witnessing the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Germany
Place
Mumbai
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bangladesh communal violence: ISKCON calls upon Hasina govt to ensure minorities' safety

Maryland [US], October 18 (ANI): Expressing shock over the recent series of violent attacks at Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the ISKCON called upon the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence and demanded that perpetrators of the attacks should be brought to justice.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Director of Dangal launches a new book 'The Wielder Of The Trishul'

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/The PRTree): Director of the films Chillar Party, Dangal, and Chhichhore Nitesh Tiwari launched the book titled 'The Wielder Of The Trishul,' which has been written by Satyam Srivastava. The book has come out under the vision of publishing house 'The launch event took place...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, UK hold maritime dialogue, discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): India and UK held their inaugural maritime dialogue and discussed cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific, regional and multilateral cooperation. An MEA release stated that the consultations, which were led by the two Foreign Ministries, involved exchanges on cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK to return to Nigeria statue taken in 1897

A bronze rooster, taken from what is now Nigeria by British troops in 1897, will be returned to Nigeria. The Benin bronze statue was later donated to Jesus College at University of Cambridge in 1905. In 2016 it was removed from its display and discussions began on returning it to...
U.K.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla demands strict action against terror outfits

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Condemning the terrorist attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that strict action should be taken against terror organisations. Shukla, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President, said, "We strongly condemn killings...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Winning T20 World Cup would be extremely special, says Rabada

Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said winning the T20 World Cup could be the biggest achievement for his side. South Africa will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "That would...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura passes away

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Colombo. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Bandula Warnapura, who was Sri Lanka's First Test Captain. He was an excellent cricketer, administrator, coach, commentator, and above all, a good person, and his passing away is o huge loss for the cricketing community," said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva in a statement.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy