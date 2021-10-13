CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. FDA recommends lower sodium in processed foods

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued new guidance to reduce sodium content in processed foods to reduce salt intake in the country. High sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The agency said on average...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Processed Foods#Food Manufacturing#Sodium#U S#U S Fda#Reuters#Americans
deseret.com

The CDC predicts what will really happen next with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted Wednesday that there will be a big drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks. Per CNN, the CDC forecast suggests there will be 740,000 to 762,000 total reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 by Nov. 6. This would be a decline for the third straight week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Medical News Today

Coronavirus reinfection: How long might 'natural immunity' last?

Having COVID-19 should confer some immunity against developing the disease again, but health experts do not know how long this immunity lasts. Scientists know that some people have developed COVID-19 more than once, but there are not enough data for scientists to be able to analyze how long “natural” immunity lasts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
go955.com

U.S. administers 408.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 408,265,959 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 407,446,961 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 16. The agency said 218,805,579 people had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Employees to be Removed if Unvaccinated Starting November 28

As per the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates, several companies are now saying that their employees will be banned if they fail to comply with vaccination requirements. On Oct. 14, the Navy released new guidance setting a timeline for removing members who are refusing the COVID vaccine. The Navy first...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy