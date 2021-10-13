CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips 66, Plug Power team up for low-carbon hydrogen businesses

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Phillips 66 and clean energy provider Plug Power Inc will collaborate to develop low-carbon hydrogen businesses, the companies said on Wednesday, a month after the U.S. refiner announced a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The refiner had said in late-September it would cut such emissions by 30% from...

AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
FOX40

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
colorado.gov

Colorado Energy Office releases Opportunities for Low-Carbon Hydrogen in Colorado: A Roadmap

The Polis administration is committed to taking bold action on climate and improving air quality. Through the passage of HB 19-1261, the state adopted science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets of 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and 90% by 2050. The state’s GHG Pollution Reduction Roadmap identified transportation as the largest single source of GHG pollution in Colorado━and hydrogen as a potentially important low-carbon fuel for beyond 2030, especially to reduce emissions in hard-to-electrify sectors.
ngtnews.com

Plug Power Debuts First HYVIA Hydrogen Renault Master Van

Plug Power Inc., a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has unveiled its HYVIA hydrogen Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype at the 2021 Plug Power Symposium, the first time the new hydrogen fuel cell powered van is being shown in North America. “The Renault Master...
wccftech.com

Plug Power (PLUG) Is the Stock to Watch Today as It Unveils the HYVIA Hydrogen Van, Boosts Its Green Hydrogen Profile by Acquiring Applied Cryo Technologies

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), one of the leading manufacturers of hydrogen fuel cells, is garnering increased attention from investors as its shares have gained nearly 30 percent over the past 30 days and currently trading at a $32.02 price level. Hydrogen’s role in the ongoing global electrification of transportation has remained...
Business Wire

Plug Power Invests in Airflow To Bring Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System to Part 23 Aircraft

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airflow, an aerospace company building a next-gen electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) aircraft, today announced an investment from Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility. Under this new partnership, the companies are co-developing and certifying a hydrogen fuel cell-based propulsion system designed for a new generation of sub-regional aircraft. Working with Airflow is part of Plug Power’s ongoing strategy to bring its proven hydrogen ProGen fuel cell technology to new markets including a variety of missions and aircraft types within the aerospace industry. This partnership also furthers Plug Power’s ambitions to build a hydrogen economy and achieve its 5-year, $1.2B roadmap outlined in 2019.
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Popping Today

Plug Power will work with Phillips 66 to explore opportunities in the mobility markets. The company is also exploring air travel options with Airbus. At the forefront of the burgeoning hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a fuel cell specialist that is closely followed by growth and renewable energy investors alike. So when the company shares big news, the market responds. And that's exactly what's happening today.
rigzone.com

TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up

The companies are actively collaborating to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale. TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) and Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) have announced that they have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Shares of several clean energy stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. Shares of EV-related stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV...
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Hypoint and BASF team up, Green hydrogen strategic priority for France

US-based startup HyPoint has teamed up with Germany’s BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, to develop high-performance fuel cell membranes for use in its hydrogen fuel cell system. “The new high-performance fuel cell system is expected to achieve more than 3,000 W/kg, an increase of at least 50% over the current system, and become available to customers in mid-2024. Critically, 3,000 W/kg of specific power opens HyPoint's system up to larger aircraft, including passenger planes,” HyPoint wrote on Friday. The startup focuses on hydrogen-powered zero-emission aviation, aeronautics, and urban air mobility. “Our collaboration will yield next-generation membranes and membrane-electrode assemblies that result in a significant improvement to our system’s specific power, durability, and operational temperature range,” Alex Ivanenko, founder, and CEO of HyPoint, commented.
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
OilPrice.com

IEA: Low-Carbon Hydrogen Needs Major Cost Cuts

The use of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia in fossil fuel plants could be key to ensure security in electricity supply while the world is moving toward cleaner energy sources, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report. The agency noted, however, that production costs of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia fuels need to fall significantly in order to be competitive with other forms of energy, including fossil fuels.
