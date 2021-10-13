CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. FDA recommends lower sodium in processed foods

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued new guidance to reduce sodium content in processed foods to reduce salt intake in the country. High sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The agency said on average...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Local dietitian explains FDA's new sodium level recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New salt guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is getting a lot of buzz. The recommendations for reduced sodium levels is aimed at the food industry, so how will this affect you?. If you're someone who likes salty food, you'll want to know about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodsafetynews.com

FDA announces plan to tamp down sodium consumption in U.S. diets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is out with final guidance titled: “Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for Sodium in Commercially Processed, Packaged, and Prepared Foods,” which provides voluntary short-term sodium reduction targets for food manufacturers, chain restaurants and foodservice operators for 163 categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods.
FOOD SAFETY
marketplace.org

FDA issues new sodium guidelines for the food industry

Americans get the majority of their sodium intake from processed foods. Now, the Food and Drug Administration wants companies to use less salt. The FDA released new guidelines for 163 food categories including condiments, cereals and potato chips, with the goal of cutting average sodium intake by 12% gradually over two and a half years. But this is just a recommendation, not a rule.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Processed Foods#Food Manufacturing#Sodium#U S#U S Fda#Reuters#Americans
News 12

FDA urges food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium used

The Food and Drug Administration is urging restaurants and manufacturers to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt they use. The FDA wants to lower the average sodium intake to 3,000 milligrams per day within two and a half years. That is just slightly over the one teaspoon recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
FOOD SAFETY
healthday.com

FDA Reduces Recommended Salt Levels in Americans' Food

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it is lowering the recommended levels of sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The goal of the new, voluntary guideline is to help reduce Americans' average sodium intake from 3,400 to 3,000 mg...
FOOD SAFETY
fox5ny.com

New sodium guidelines: FDA asks chefs, food producers to cut the salt

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration is urging the restaurant and the food production industries to significantly cut back on the use of salt in order to help Americans reduce their sodium intake for health reasons. While acknowledging the "important roles" sodium has in both food safety and...
FOOD SAFETY
IBTimes

FDA Releases New Lower Sodium Intake Guidance To Reduce Heart Disease Deaths

The Food and Drug Administration released a recommendation on Wednesday asking food manufacturers and commercial food producers to minimize sodium levels by 12% within a two-and-a-half-year, short-term goal. “This guidance is intended to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
wtaq.com

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They’re hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.1 Duke FM

U.S. to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government will ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses sent to the South Asian country to about 18.3 million, more than any other country, a White House official said. The latest shipments of the vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
AMA

AMA applauds FDA’s new guidance to reduce sodium in U.S. food supply

“With an abundance of scientific evidence directly linking excessive sodium intake and heart disease, the AMA commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new guidance aimed at reducing the amount of sodium added to the nation’s food supply, particularly in packaged, processed and restaurant foods. The new sodium reduction targets released today are a major step toward helping Americans limit the amount of sodium they consume.
FOOD SAFETY
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
deseret.com

The CDC predicts what will really happen next with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted Wednesday that there will be a big drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks. Per CNN, the CDC forecast suggests there will be 740,000 to 762,000 total reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 by Nov. 6. This would be a decline for the third straight week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy